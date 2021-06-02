2 Reasons Named For Coach K’s Retirement Decision

After recovering from the initial shock of reports that Duke’s Coach K is retiring next year, people are now asking “Why?”

Quoting a source, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman highlighted two things that precipitated this decision. One is the impending name, image and likeness coming to college basketball, while the other is the widespread use of the NCAA transfer portal.

“He is obviously nearing the end of his career, but name, image and likeness coming into college basketball, and the transfer portal being out of control definitely sped up his timeline,” Goodman’s source said.

Coach K will be 75 when the 2022 NCAA Tournament begins and is coming off his lowest finish ever in an ACC season, finishing 10th this year. But clearly the Duke head coach was not looking forward to the litany of changes that the next couple of years will bring.

In 41 seasons at Duke, Coach K has won the NCAA Tournament five times. He has led the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances, 15 ACC Tournament titles and 12 ACC regular season crowns.

Coach K is a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and a five-time ACC Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

If his 42nd season at Duke really is his last, it will end one of the most storied tenures in sports history.

