5-Star 2023 PG Recruit Caleb Foster Makes College Decision

Caleb Foster, one of the top point guards in the 2023 cycle, has decided where he’ll be playing college basketball.

The five-star point guard has received offers from nearly every prominent program in the country, but just one has earned his commitment: the Duke Blue Devils. Foster announced on Thursday evening that he’s heading to Durham.

Take a look.

Caleb Foster visited Duke earlier this month. He clearly liked what he saw and experienced.

But it wasn’t so much about the visit as it was his previous love for the Duke Blue Devils.

“I always wanted to go to Duke,” Foster told ESPN. “I don’t want to waste anymore time or the time of others. When I played with the players, they play the way I like to play. They play a team game. It’s not about one guy, it’s about the team. That’s how I play. Growing up watching the games, I love the culture of the brotherhood and the atmosphere of the games. I know Duke is a top-tier school.”

Foster has great size for his position, checking in a 6-foot-5 and weighing 190 pounds. He’s the No. 12 overall recruit and third-ranked point guard in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports.

Landing this commitment is another good sign for Duke, which will see a coaching change at the end of the upcoming 2021-22 season. Jon Scheyer will replace the legendary Mike Krzyzewski in April of 2022.

Foster will play a key role in helping the coaching transition be as seamless as possible.