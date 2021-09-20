The Spun

5-Star Big Man Dereck Lively, Nation’s No. 2 Recruit, Announces Commitment

Even with Coach K heading into retirement, Duke basketball recruiting has not missed a beat. The Blue Devils just landed five-star center Dereck Lively.

Lively, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class, chose Duke over Kentucky. His commitment gives head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer pledges from three top-10 recruits.

Lively joins five-star wing Dariq Whitehead (No. 5 overall recruit), five-star big man Kyle Filipowski (No. 8 overall recruit) and four-star guard Jaden Schutt (No. 56 overall recruit) in the Blue Devils’ 2022 haul.

According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, the seven-foot Lively is a potential first-round NBA Draft pick who compares to a former No. 2 overall selection.

“He is dangerous in the screen and roll game and gives across Tyson Chandler vibes due to his length and productivity in the shot blocking and rebounding categories,” 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins writes. “However, with his budding skills on the perimeter, Lively projects as a big man prospect who could be more of a threat offensively than Chandler was.”

Lively’s commitment should push Duke to the No. 1 spot in the 2022 team recruiting rankings. However, Kentucky, which has commitments from three five-stars, and North Carolina, which has landed four recruits, including three four-stars, are right there with the Blue Devils.

