A College Basketball Coach Just Fired Back At Coach K

We usually don’t see college basketball coaches challenge Mike Krzyzewski publicly, but Alabama’s Nate Oats had some time to address Coach K today.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Oats touched on Krzyzewski’s postgame comments following his team’s 83-68 loss to Illinois on Tuesday. At the time, Krzyzewski lamented the current state of college basketball and advocated potentially pausing the season due to COVID-19.

“You know, in our country today, you have 2000 deaths a day. You know, you have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week,” Krzyzewski said. “You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad. And on the other side of it there are these vaccines that are coming out, that people say that by the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given, especially to our health care, to the people who need it. And by the end of January or February, another 100 million. Well, should we not reassess that? You know, just see what would be best?”

Many criticized Coach K for his remarks, mostly because of the curious timing of them. Duke is 2-2 on the young season and not looking much like a vintage Blue Devils team.

This afternoon, Oats became the first college coach on record to suggest that Duke’s early season mishaps were the primary inspiration for Krzyzewski’s willingness to bring things to a halt.

Nate Oats on Coach K wanting to delay play due to COVID-19: “Let me ask you a question. Do you think Coach K would be saying that if he hadn’t lost those two non-conference games at home?” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) December 10, 2020

To be fair, Oats has to be far from the only head coach who feels this way. Many probably rolled their eyes at Coach K’s statements, not because there weren’t some valid points made, but mostly because few feel he’d actually say these things if he was 4-0.

As it stands, it doesn’t look like the college basketball season will be shut down, even as teams around the country have to postpone and cancel games.