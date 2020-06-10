Three Suitors Have Emerged For Florida Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Two weeks ago, Florida guard Andrew Nembhard announced that he would withdraw from the NBA Draft. However, the former five-star recruit will not be returning to Gainesville to resume his collegiate career.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium originally broke the news that Nembhard would enter the transfer portal. At that time there weren’t any known suitors for the Florida star, but many analysts assumed his market would be strong.

Nembhard isn’t ready to pick a new school for the 2020-21 season just yet. On the bright side, the college basketball world is now aware of three suitors that have emerged in the sweepstakes for the All-SEC performer.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Duke, Gonzaga and USC have all emerged as leading candidates for Nembhard.

Sources: Duke, Gonzaga, and USC have all emerged as leading candidates to land Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 10, 2020

Out of these three teams that were mentioned, the most intriguing has to be Duke. After losing Tre Jones to the NBA Draft, the Blue Devils are in need of an experienced guard.

Gonzaga and USC would also be solid options for Andrew Nembhard. We’ve seen Mark Few have success with marquee transfers in the past – Nigel Williams-Goss would be the best example.

Nembhard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this past season at Florida.

It’s tough to envision Nembhard receiving a hardship waiver to play next season, but crazier things have happened. Regardless, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

