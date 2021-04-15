Brother Of NFL Starting QB Commits To Duke Basketball As Grad Transfer

Davidson grad transfer forward Bates Jones, the brother of NFL quarterback Daniel Jones, has reportedly committed to Duke basketball.

The News & Observer first reported news of Jones’ transfer. A 6-foot-8 frontcourt player, he’s set to become the third Jones sibling to suit up in a sport for the Blue Devils.

Daniel Jones was a multi-year starter for Duke before being taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Ruthie Jones is currently a star goalkeeper on the Duke women’s soccer team.

A Charlotte native, Bates Jones averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game this past season. He appeared in 96 games in his Davidson career.

“I’m just not ready to hang up the jersey,” Jones told the News & Observer. “I think I’ve got some good basketball left in me, and fortunately Duke thinks so, too.”

Teamed up with the incomparable @scott_fowler on this exclusive look at Duke's newest basketball roster addition. One family putting their stamp on three different @DukeATHLETICS sports.

https://t.co/IsmVkV9qjM — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) April 15, 2021

Jones is set to be on scholarship at Duke. He’s likely to be the 10th or 11th man on the roster for 2020-21, depending on how many other players the Blue Devils add.

Duke already has three five-star freshmen–Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels–coming in and will return several key contributors from this past season.