Big Ten Assistant Coach Has Strong Message For Duke’s Athletic Director

Rutgers basketball assistant coach Brandin Knight isn’t happy with Duke athletic director Kevin White on Tuesday. White’s controversial statement regarding the college sports’ name, image and likeness issue continues to be a hotly contested topic.

White shares the belief that the NCAA’s permitting of allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness could bring about “consequence” and “abuse” of the ruling. The Duke athletic director isn’t alone in his line of thinking.

Many others, including several prominent coaches like Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, have shared similar concerns. Fans are upset with White and Izzo’s stance, seeing that both have million-dollar salaries.

Knight has a different concern, though. The Rutgers assistant coach believes the NCAA’s new ruling will create an even more of a disadvantage in the recruiting game. Duke, which has major connections to “ESPN” and “USA Basketball,” will do nothing but benefit from the NCAA’s new ruling.

“I know I will catch flack for this. I’d rather hear this come from someone who does not already have exclusive advantages in recruiting,” Knight said in response to White’s statement. “Their resident spot with ESPN programming and advertising and relationship with USA basketball is not something that is fair across the board.”

Knight makes a solid argument and it’s something the NCAA needs to consider. College basketball – and football for that matter – is already a top-heavy sport.

Allowing student-athletes to profit off their own likeness is going to draw elite recruits to schools which have the biggest followings.

I know I will catch flack for this. I’d rather hear this come from someone who does not already have exclusive advantages in recruiting. Their resident spot with ESPN programming and advertising and relationship with USA basketball is not something that is fair across the board. https://t.co/mo12S5t3SH — Brandin Knight (@bknight20) June 9, 2020

In reality, recruits are already going to places like Duke and North Carolina because of the resources.

It’s about time the student-athletes at least have the opportunity to earn some money playing for schools bringing in millions of dollars thanks to the players.