ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Unveils First Bracketology Of 2020

This has been one of the most hectic seasons in college basketball history, as there have been a plethora of upsets that have taken place. With the new year officially in effect, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi released his very first Bracketology of 2020.

Unlike years past, there isn’t a single team in the country that looks significantly better than the rest of the competition. Fortunately though, we’re starting to see the bracket take shape as conference play is finally here.

Lunardi didn’t have to make any changes to his top four seeds this time around. Duke, Gonzaga, Ohio State and Kansas have all played well over the past few weeks.

Nonetheless, the latest Bracketology does feature a handful of changes in each region.

Here is what the top four seed lines look like, via ESPN:

West Region (Los Angeles):

Gonzaga San Diego State Oregon Michigan

East Region (New York City):

Duke Butler West Virginia Michigan State

Midwest Region (Indianapolis):

Ohio State Baylor Louisville Dayton

South Region (Houston):

Kansas Auburn Maryland Villanova

The biggest riser from this group has to be either West Virginia or Villanova. As for which team has fallen the most in recent weeks, it has to be Louisville.

Even though Louisville has dropped from a No. 1 seed to a No. 3 seed over the past month, a win over Florida State this weekend would have the program back on the right track.

Kentucky also saw its hot start evaporate quickly as John Calipari’s squad has suffered three losses in the first two months of the season. The current Bracketology has the Wildcats as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

It’ll be interesting to see how the next Bracketology looks in the next week or so. Selection Sunday is on March 15 this spring.

[ESPN]