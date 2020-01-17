ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Releases Update For His 2020 Bracketology

ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi has updated his latest projection. This weird college basketball season is very well reflected in his choices.

In total, he has 12(!) teams from the Big Ten in his field. The ACC, typically among the strongest teams, has five teams in, and one of those is among his last four byes.

This year, New York (East), Indianapolis (Midwest), Houston (South), and Los Angeles (West) are the regional host cities for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. The Final Four will be played in Atlanta.

Here are the top four seed lines in Lunardi’s latest bracketology release:

East Region:

Duke West Virginia Dayton Seton Hall

Midwest Region:

Kansas Butler Auburn Louisville

South Region:

Baylor Michigan State Florida State Villanova

West Region:

Gonzaga San Diego State Oregon Maryland

Other notable teams include Michigan (5, East), Ohio State (5, Midwest), Iowa (6, East), Wisconsin (6, Midwest), Kentucky (6, West), Arkansas (6, South), Arizona (7, Midwest), LSU (8, East), Penn State (8, West), Indiana (9, East), Florida (10, South), and Oklahoma (11, South).

With three mid-major programs in the top four seed lines (1 Gonzaga, 2 San Diego State, 3 Dayton), this does feel like the type of season in which one of those programs might actually break through. Duke and Kansas seem like the most talented and consistent teams in the country, but neither feels like an overwhelming favorite. The Blue Devils just lost to the Clemson Tigers.

Selection Sunday comes on March 15.

