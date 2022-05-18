Breaking: Duke Basketball Senior Player Is Transferring

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 02: Cheerleaders lead the Duke Blue Devils onto the court for their game against the St. John's Red Storm at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Duke basketball senior guard Joey Baker is entering the transfer portal, the program confirmed Wednesday.

Baker originally announced earlier this offseason that he'd be returning for 2022-23 season, but has elected to change his mind. The Fayetteville, N.C. native will earn his degree from Duke this summer.

The NCAA established a May 1 deadline for fall and winter sport athletes to enter the portal and be immediately eligible next season. Because Baker missed that cutoff, he will have to apply for a waiver to play right away at his next program.

After news of his decision went public, Baker shared a message for Duke fans on Twitter.

Originally a member of the high school class of 2019, Baker reclassified and enrolled at Duke for the 2018-19 season. He was supposed to redshirt that year, but wound up appearing in four games late in the campaign due to injuries.

Baker went on to play in 85 games with four starts over the next three seasons. He leaves Duke with career averages of 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per appearance while shooting 37.9% from three-point range and 80.9% from the free-throw line.

Baker was projected to be a depth piece once again in 2022-23, but the Blue Devils still have a massive hole at shooting guard on their roster.

Right now, Duke is reportedly waiting on one of two options at the position: Trevor Keels returning to school after entering the NBA Draft or Northern Iowa's A.J. Green transferring to Durham over playing for his father at Iowa State.