This weekend should have featured non-stop discussions about the Final Four and who has the best shot of winning the NCAA Tournament.

Sadly, with the cancelation of the tournament and most other sporting events, all we can do is wonder about what could have been. But CBS Sports has a plan to keep us all entertained with basketball anyway.

On Sunday morning, CBS Sports unveiled its schedule for CBSSN today. The slate of content includes eight classic NCAA Tournament games, spanning four decades of incredible basketball.

From 6:30 a.m. EST until well past midnight, it’ll be almost non-stop classic NCAA Tournament games. All of them will be national title games, and all of them are instant classics.

Duke fans are probably going to have the most fun. Three of those games will feature Coach K cutting down the nets.

Good morning, let's watch A LOT OF BASKETBALL TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Fx6dvZhQV4 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 5, 2020

As of writing, the 1997 and 2012 national title games have passed. So you might have missed Arizona upsetting Kentucky in 1997, or Anthony Davis and the Kentucky Wildcats knocking off the Jayhawks in 2012.

But starting at 2 p.m. EST, we’ll get to see Florida vs. Ohio State (2007), then Duke vs. Butler (2010), Duke vs. Wisconsin (2015), NC State vs. Houston (1983), Texas Tech vs. Virginia (2019) and wrapping up with a second showing of Duke vs. Butler (2010).

Which classic NCAA Tournament games are you looking forward to watching today?