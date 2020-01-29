Coach K Apologizes For What He Did Last Night During Pitt Game

On Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Pitt Panthers in a pivotal ACC clash. The Panthers entered the contest with a 13-7 record and a shot at the NCAA Tournament – something the team has failed to qualify for since 2016.

However, Duke took a commanding lead in the first half and then avoided a comeback attempt from the Panthers in the second half en route to a 79-67 win.

The lasting image from the game, however, did not come from the play on the court.

During the contest, the Cameron Crazies had a few words for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel – a former Duke assistant coach. Capel received a technical foul and the crowd decided to have a little fun with the former Blue Devils assistant.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski erupted in anger at the student section, telling them Capel is “one of us.”

After the game, Coach K offered an apology to the fans.

Coach K apologizes to students for outburst, but not for defending “his guy” pic.twitter.com/JaJjRjiq33 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) January 29, 2020

Coach K said he wasn’t happy with the personal nature of the chant from the student section. He said he’s never heard of a student section chanting the name of an opposing coach.

The fact that Capel is a former player and assistant for Duke likely added to Coach K’s frustration.