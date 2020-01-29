The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Coach K Apologizes For What He Did Last Night During Pitt Game

Coach K gestures as he coaches a Duke college basketball game.INDIANAPOLIS - APRIL 03: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils gestures as he coaches in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the National Semifinal game of the 2010 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Pitt Panthers in a pivotal ACC clash. The Panthers entered the contest with a 13-7 record and a shot at the NCAA Tournament – something the team has failed to qualify for since 2016.

However, Duke took a commanding lead in the first half and then avoided a comeback attempt from the Panthers in the second half en route to a 79-67 win.

The lasting image from the game, however, did not come from the play on the court.

During the contest, the Cameron Crazies had a few words for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel – a former Duke assistant coach. Capel received a technical foul and the crowd decided to have a little fun with the former Blue Devils assistant.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski erupted in anger at the student section, telling them Capel is “one of us.”

After the game, Coach K offered an apology to the fans.

Coach K said he wasn’t happy with the personal nature of the chant from the student section. He said he’s never heard of a student section chanting the name of an opposing coach.

The fact that Capel is a former player and assistant for Duke likely added to Coach K’s frustration.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.