Coach K Called The Duke Student Reporter To Apologize

The college basketball world came down hard on Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski over the weekend.

After the Blue Devils fell in a crushing 70-65 loss to Louisville on Saturday, Coach K ripped into a Duke student reporter for a simple question about the team’s mindset moving forward. The crass answer from the long-time head coach went viral on Twitter, but so did the response from the Duke Chronicle reporter.

“This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go,” student reporter Jake Piazza wrote.

This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go. https://t.co/a7sU1UE46a — Jake Piazza (@jake_piazza) January 24, 2021

After the tweet blew up, Piazza received an outpouring of support from fellow journalists encouraging him to keep asking questions. But, the most notable comment was actually from Coach K himself.

Later that night, Piazza got a call from the legendary Duke head coach. According to the young reporter, Krzyzewski gave a proper apology.

Piazza recounted the call in a column for the Duke Chronicle:

“My phone rang and Coach K was on the other end of the line,” Piazza wrote. “Our call was short, but the sincerity in his apology was genuine. And in the end, I appreciated the call.”

Of course he never should’ve taken his frustrations out on a reporter like this, but it’s understandable why Coach K is already fed up with this season. With Saturday’s loss to the Cardinals, Duke has now dropped three straight games en route to a 5-5 record.

The Blue Devils will get a chance to snap this streak against Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.