Coach K Calls Out Politicians For Inaction Following Latest Shootings

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils instructs his team against the North Dakota State Bison in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't shy away from letting his true feelings on the state of the country be heard this week.

During his latest SiriusXM show, Coach K discussed the United States' gun laws. He believes it's time for government officials to limit access to certain weapons.

"The people that are suffering are people that need you,” Krzyzewski said, via The News & Observer. “Like, why don’t you? Come on. You know? What the hell are we doing? You know, we’re not taking care of our people. And we can go into the guns. Like, you need an automatic weapon? You gotta be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. It’s disgusting."

He then went on to say politicians should be ashamed of themselves for not doing anything about the recent uptick in mass shootings.

“For us to see these kids get killed, members of our African American community get killed in a grocery store, members of our Jewish community getting killed in a synagogue (in a 2018 Pittsburgh shooting). Come on. That’s not right. That’s not right. That’s not right. I mean it’s amazingly wrong. It’s amazingly wrong. And you should be ashamed of yourself, if you are in a position of power.”

Krzyzewski isn't the only prominent figure in the sports world who recently called out politicians. Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud recently unleashed a rant regarding this subject.

"I'm so tired of us pointing the finger at all these different countries and being like, 'They suck, we're superior.' We are trash. We are actual trash, and it's frustrating, it really is," Cloud told reporters. "We can do everything that we can. We can utilize out platforms, we can do marches, we can try to educate people, but if our representatives don't do their jobs, if they don't fulfill the oath they took to serve their communities, to not bind their pockets, to not worry about their own power, what can we do?"

If things don't change soon, expect other athletes and coaches to chime in.