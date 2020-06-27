Coach K: ‘Black Lives Matter Is Not A Political Statement’

On Friday afternoon, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski shared an emotional message for his fans. It had to do with the Black Lives Matter movement and why it’s time for everyone to rally together.

Coach K has always supported his players on and off the hardwood. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t diminish the impact his statement might have on Blue Devils fans that aren’t very familiar with this topic.

The latest video announcement from Coach K is arguably his greatest to date. He let the sports world know that America is dealing with a human rights issue, not a political one.

“Black lives matter. Say it. Can you say it? Black lives matter,” Krzyzewski said. “We should be saying it every day. It’s not political. This is not a political statement. It’s a human rights statement. It’s a fairness statement.”

Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/p14w8PFdhY — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 26, 2020

This is one of the strongest messages we’ve seen so far from a prominent figure in the sports world.

Krzyzewski highlighted the main issues in this country, saying “Do we not see systemic racism and social injustice? C’mon. We all see it. It’s manifested in so many ways: criminal justice, the killings that we have seen and that we haven’t seen, the denial of economic opportunities for our Black community, educational opportunities, health care.”

Duke’s basketball team has to be thrilled not just because Coach K supports them, but to hear how much passion he had while talking about this topic.