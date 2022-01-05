Coach K, Georgia Tech Player Exchanged Words During Last Night’s Game

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski led his No. 2 team to a win over Georgia Tech in what may be his final game against the Yellow Jackets. But not every Georgia Tech player was ready to see the coaching legend off with flowers.

Late in the game, there was a tense moment between Coach K and Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe. Devoe appeared to point at Krzyzewski on the bench after making a layup.

As you can imagine, Coach K didn’t take kindly to that, and he tried to give Devoe an earful. He spoke to a game official, who seemingly calmed him down and appeared to hash things out with Devoe after the game.

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner pledged to discuss the situation with Devoe in private. Pastner made it clear he has nothing but respect for the retiring Duke legend.

“No matter what the situation is, no player should ever talk to an opposing coach,” Pastner said, via USA Today. “I would talk to Michael and have that private conversation with him. I know Michael Devoe has nothing but the highest level of respect for Coach K. I think anybody in the game of basketball or the game of life would have the same in terms of the highest level of respect, because not only is he one of the greatest in the history of the sport as a coach but he’s also just a great human being as well, too.”

Coach K has made a habit out of beating Georgia Tech over the past few years. The Blue Devils have beaten the Yellow Jackets in 15 of their last 16 meetings.

Georgia Tech fans certainly won’t be sad to see Coach K go.