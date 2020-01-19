The Spun

Coach K Is Getting Criticized For What He Said After Duke’s Loss

Coach K speaking to the media.LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils answers questions at the press conference following their game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Duke’s tough week continued on Saturday afternoon. The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils lost to Louisville, days after getting upset by Clemson.

Coach K is facing some criticism for what he said following Duke’s loss to Louisville.

The national title-winning head coach came across as somewhat of a sore loser during his postgame press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Krzyzewski felt that the officials let too much contact go during the game.

“It was like an early 90’s Pistons-Bulls game. It was unbelievable. . . . I’m not a sour grapes guy. Give them credit. I’m just saying, the game shouldn’t be that way. There should be freedom of movement. They did what they did better than we did,” Coach K said, per Eric Crawford.

Duke fans might agree with that, but no one else will.

Duke, meanwhile, will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils are set to take on Miami on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


