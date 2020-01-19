Coach K Is Getting Criticized For What He Said After Duke’s Loss

Duke’s tough week continued on Saturday afternoon. The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils lost to Louisville, days after getting upset by Clemson.

Coach K is facing some criticism for what he said following Duke’s loss to Louisville.

The national title-winning head coach came across as somewhat of a sore loser during his postgame press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Krzyzewski felt that the officials let too much contact go during the game.

“It was like an early 90’s Pistons-Bulls game. It was unbelievable. . . . I’m not a sour grapes guy. Give them credit. I’m just saying, the game shouldn’t be that way. There should be freedom of movement. They did what they did better than we did,” Coach K said, per Eric Crawford.

Duke fans might agree with that, but no one else will.

Translation. "Usually we're the only team allowed to grab and hold on defense that's why we slap the floor to let the refs know we're playing defense and not fouling. No one told us that the rabbits would have guns." — Dee Akins (@bigdee109) January 19, 2020

Coach K complaining about refs. That’s high level comedy right there — Charlie Clark (@charclar6) January 19, 2020

When Coach K wins there's a handshake, a hand on the shoulder and a moment for words of wisdom. Tonight, he barely broke stride or made eye contact. Then he complains about freedom of movement. This is why people don't like Duke. — Fred Smart (@smart1fred) January 19, 2020

K complaining about officiating is so precious. And as hilarious as the Sheriff doing it. — BlueKel (@bluekel) January 19, 2020

Duke, meanwhile, will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils are set to take on Miami on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.