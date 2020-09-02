Coach K Has An Idea For The 2021 NCAA Tournament

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt end thanks to COVID-19, which left us with no NCAA Tournament.

That left fans without one of the greatest sporting events of the year. After losing out on last year’s tournament, fans are eagerly awaiting the NCAA Tournament following the 2020-21 season.

Before the season kicks off, though, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski had a new idea for the tournament. Instead of the regular field, Coach K wants to see an expanded field.

So, how many teams does Coach K think should be allowed to make the tournament next season? He’s going with 128, or double the normal field size.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“My feeling is we should open it up for more. I think with the power conferences and the Big East, there may be more — let everyone in from those conferences and create enough space to allow other teams to work themselves in from conferences that usually only have one coming in. I personally think we should double the tournament [field] from 64 to 128. All it would do is add one game.”

Coach K is hardly the first coach to push for an expanded NCAA Tournament and he won’t be the last.

It will be interesting to see how the NCAA handles the tournament this year. Will more than 68 teams get the chance to play?