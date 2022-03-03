Coach K Has Surprising Admission On Retirement Plans

This is the final stretch for legendary Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Despite reporting to the contrary, Krzyzewski was adamant today that he won’t have any influence on the Blue Devils program once assistant coach Jon Scheyer takes over.

“I will have nothing to do with our basketball program,” Krzyzewski said, via CBS’ Matt Norlander. “This is not about me … [Things have been said] where I’m trying to maintain control. That could not be further from the truth. It was mine for 42 years, but it’s Duke’s forever.”

Krzyzewski’s comments are a response to a much-discussed section of New York Post reporter Ian O’Connor’s recently-released biography Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski.

In it, O’Connor cites sources claiming Krzyzewski chose Scheyer as his hand-picked successor over Tommy Amaker, another former assistant, so he can continue to have control over the program in retirement.

Krzyzewski called that report, a “cheap shot,” according to Wright Thompson of ESPN.

Duke’s final regular season game of the Krzyzewski era will take place this Saturday against North Carolina. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.