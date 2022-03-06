Coach K Has Surprising Postgame Message For Duke Fans

Coach K had a strong postgame message for Duke fans after losing to North Carolina on Saturday night.

Krzyzewski lost his final game at Cameron Indoor to the school’s biggest rival, 94-81 after UNC made a massive run in the second half.

After the game, Krzyzewski said that the Blue Devils’ season is far from over, while also apologizing for the loss.

“I’m sorry about this afternoon,” Krzyzewski said. “Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And I’ll tell you, the season isn’t over.”

K to the crowd: "I'm sorry about this afternoon. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And I'll tell you, the season isn't over." — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 6, 2022

This, of course, is very true considering Duke is one of the best teams in the country. The Blue Devils will have the top seed at the ACC Tournament next week after going 16-4 in the conference and 26-5 overall.

If the Blue Devils can win that tournament, they would have quite a strong case to have a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament as well.

Duke will have to wait to find out its next opponent in that tournament as it has an automatic berth to the quarterfinals.