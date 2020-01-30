Coach K Held A Private Meeting With The Cameron Crazies

Duke’s Coach K took a lot of heat earlier this week for yelling at the Cameron Crazies during a 79-67 win over Pitt. At the time, the five-time NCAA champion told them to “Shut up!” while they cheered at Pitt head coach and Duke alum Jeff Capel to sit with them.

In an effort to make amends for his actions, Coach K apparently held a private meeting with the Duke student section.

According to the Duke Chronicle, Mike Krzyzewski met with dozens of students for a surprise private speech in Krzyzewskiville. He reportedly explained that he was emotional at the time over both the death of Kobe Bryant and his relationship with Capel.

That meeting also included some advice about how to conduct themselves like their predecessors.

Via Duke Chronicle:

“Today was about sort of clearing the air between Coach and the tenters, if there was any air that needed to be cleared,” co-head line monitor Ben Succop said. “Just to kind of bury the issue and grow and move past it.”

The Blue Devils are currently 17-3 overall and 7-2 in ACC basketball, good for second in the conference behind Louisville.

After Cameron Crazies started yelling "Jeff Capel, sit with us," Coach K could be seen yelling "Shut up" and "He's one of us." Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

Duke’s regular season and national title ambitions could very well hinge on their ability to win at Cameron Indoor Stadium. And that task will be a lot easier with overwhelming fan support.

Should the Cameron Crazies accept Coach K’s apology?