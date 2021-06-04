Coach K: Jon Scheyer Is ‘Young, Vibrant, Passionate, Ready To Go’

On Wednesday, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski shocked everyone when he announced his retirement after the 2021-22 season. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer has officially been named head coach-in-waiting.

Scheyer is holding a press conference today, but before that could happen, Duke released a video of Krzyzewski discussing his successor. He called having Scheyer take over for him “a great decision for Duke.”

He also explained why a stroke of bad luck for Scheyer’s playing career–a serious eye injury–turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it gave him the opportunity to get a jump start on becoming a coach.

“He’s been here eight years and he’s 33 years old. That doesn’t usually happen that way for one of my assistants,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s still young, vibrant, passionate, ready to go. He’s had eight years, three as an associate head coach to get ready. This is going to be a great transition.”

There are legitimate reasons to be excited about Scheyer taking over in Durham. He’s been regarded as a future head coach for a while now, and has developed a reputation as a strong recruiter while working under Krzyzewski. He also knows the ins and outs of Duke men’s basketball better than most.

At the same time, taking over for a legend is never easy. There will be immense pressure on Scheyer from Day 1.

As beloved as he was as a player for the Blue Devils, Scheyer will need to deliver results as a head coach rather quickly, or fans could lose patience.