Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils suffered another agonizing defeat on Saturday. He didn’t exactly handle the loss very well in the postgame presser.

Following Duke’s 70-65 loss to unranked Louisville, a student reporter asked Coach K a simple question revolving around his team’s “next step.”

“Hi coach,” the student reporter began. “I’m just curious as to what the next step forward is for the team as you guys move into another week of basketball?”

It was a simple, yet fairly common question that even the most experienced reporters tend to ask. But the Duke head coach clearly took issue with it as he proceeded to lecture the student reporter for the question in an extremely awkward interchange.

Take a look.

Coach K going after a student reporter because he quit on his team. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/2bs0y4iFlN — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 24, 2021

To make matters worse, it appears this was the student reporter’s first-ever question to Mike Krzyzewski. There’s no doubt he’ll never forget the exchange.

This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go. https://t.co/a7sU1UE46a — Jake Piazza (@jake_piazza) January 24, 2021

Unfortunately, this isn’t surprising behavior from Coach K. He doesn’t exactly handle losing very well.

Just a few years back in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, one-seed Oregon knocked out Brandon Ingram and the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16. In the final seconds, Oregon star Dillon Brooks drained a 30-foot three to put an exclamation point on the Ducks’ 82-68 tournament win. In the handshake line, Coach K proceeded to lecture Brooks for doing so.

The Duke head coach took a similar approach with Duke student reporter Jake Piazza on Saturday. He’s getting heavily criticized for it, too.

Coach K going after student reporters for a completely valid question is about the most classless thing I can imagine a coach in his position doing. Well, outside opting out of a season for back surgery, anyway https://t.co/pvIgGf298V — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 24, 2021

I don’t know Coach K, but I can’t stand how we have to pretend that many all-time coaches don’t often act like jerks. Just answer the student’s question. It wasn’t that hard. https://t.co/NmQ7eJTiqs — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 24, 2021

Coach K is wrong for this.

Also, soooo soft for not being able to handle a legitimate question. pic.twitter.com/EPeTZH9hGt — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 24, 2021

Coach K is one of the best coaches in basketball history. Unfortunately, some will also remember his tenure for his occasionally classless handling of losses.

Saturday’s lashing out at a Duke student reporter was yet another addition to Krzyzewski’s sore-loser highlight reel.

[Bobby Reagan]