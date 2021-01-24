The Spun

Duke basketball's Coach K speaking to the media.LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils answers questions at the press conference following their game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils suffered another agonizing defeat on Saturday. He didn’t exactly handle the loss very well in the postgame presser.

Following Duke’s 70-65 loss to unranked Louisville, a student reporter asked Coach K a simple question revolving around his team’s “next step.”

“Hi coach,” the student reporter began. “I’m just curious as to what the next step forward is for the team as you guys move into another week of basketball?”

It was a simple, yet fairly common question that even the most experienced reporters tend to ask. But the Duke head coach clearly took issue with it as he proceeded to lecture the student reporter for the question in an extremely awkward interchange.

Take a look.

To make matters worse, it appears this was the student reporter’s first-ever question to Mike Krzyzewski. There’s no doubt he’ll never forget the exchange.

Unfortunately, this isn’t surprising behavior from Coach K. He doesn’t exactly handle losing very well.

Just a few years back in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, one-seed Oregon knocked out Brandon Ingram and the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16. In the final seconds, Oregon star Dillon Brooks drained a 30-foot three to put an exclamation point on the Ducks’ 82-68 tournament win. In the handshake line, Coach K proceeded to lecture Brooks for doing so.

The Duke head coach took a similar approach with Duke student reporter Jake Piazza on Saturday. He’s getting heavily criticized for it, too.

Coach K is one of the best coaches in basketball history. Unfortunately, some will also remember his tenure for his occasionally classless handling of losses.

Saturday’s lashing out at a Duke student reporter was yet another addition to Krzyzewski’s sore-loser highlight reel.

