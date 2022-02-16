Breaking: Coach K Leaves During Game, Duke Issues Update

A troubling situation is developing as the Duke Blue Devils face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

According to multiple reports, trainers checked out Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.

“Coach K has not emerged from the halftime locker room, and Jon Scheyer is currently speaking to the team from the seat K normally does,” Athletic reporter Brendan Marks reported. “K has been attended to by Duke trainers several times already tonight.”

Not long after the initial report came out, the Duke men’s basketball program released an official statement. Coach K will not be coming back to coach for the second half as he’s “not feeling well.”

“Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight,” the team said in a short statement.

Hopefully this is nothing serious and Coach K will be back on the court in no time.

We’ll have more on this developing situation when it becomes available.