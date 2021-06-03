Video: Awkward Moment At Coach K Retirement Announcement

Mike Krzyzewski shook the college basketball world with reports of his retirement from Duke on Wednesday. To make things official on Thursday morning, Coach K gathered in front of reporters at Cameron Indoor Stadium to make his announcement.

Through 41 years of coaching for the Blue Devils, the Hall of Fame coach has earned a reputation as a stern and serious leader. So when he walked up to the press conference table with flashing lights and “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada blasting in the background, it made for a pretty awkward entrance.

While this song choice may work for a packed house of Cameron Crazies, it certainly didn’t have the same effect with a half-enthused crowd of reporters.

I don’t know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn’t Mike Krzyzewski entering his retirement press conference dancing to Everytime We Touch by Cascada pic.twitter.com/yfkWgMITcV — Clara Goodwin (@ClaraGoodwinTV) June 3, 2021

While his retirement announcement is now official, Coach K still has one final season as Duke’s head coach. After coaching the Blue Devils to its worst season since 1994-95 with a 13-11 record and a missed NCAA Tournament, Krzyzewski will look for better results during his sendoff tour.

“We’re going to try and return this place to what it’s supposed to be. And then, we’ll walk away,” Coach K said in his press conference, via college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

After the 2021-22 season comes to a close, Krzyzewski will be replaced by his hand-picked successor — former Duke star and current assistant Jon Scheyer.