Coach K Named The 2 Greatest ACC Players He’s Ever Seen

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has been a head coach for over 40 years and had the privilege of coaching with and against some of the greatest players of all-time.

But who does Coach K consider the greatest ACC players he’s ever coached against? If we go by the words of ESPN’s Mike Wilbon, two ACC legends of the 1980s stand out from the crowd.

Ahead of tonight’s new episodes of The Last Dance, ESPN is showing a game between UNC and Maryland from 1984 that pit Michael Jordan against Len Bias. According to Wilbon, Coach K feels that Jordan and Bias were “two defining players in his time.”

Jordan and Bias frequently gave Coach K fits during his first few years at the helm in Durham. Both would beat his Blue Devils multiple times over the course of historic college careers.

"Mike Krzyzewski said there were two defining players in his time as a coach in the ACC at Duke, and they were Michael Jordan and Len Bias." —Mike Wilbon

Jordan’s college legacy speaks for itself. He was a two-time All-American, a national champion, a national player of the year and won many other accolades while he was with Dean Smith and the Tar Heels.

Bias had similar accomplishments for Maryland sans the national title. He was a two-time All-American, ACC Player of the Year and helped the Terps win their first ACC title in over 20 years. Sadly, he passed away two days after going No. 2 overall in the 1986 NBA Draft

Michael Jordan vs. Len Bias: one of the most legendary college basketball matchups of all time.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who will disagree with Coach K’s list though.