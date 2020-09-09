Coach K Releases Statement On Bold NCAA Tournament Proposal

Earlier today, Mike Krzyzewski and the rest of the ACC men’s basketball coaches announced their initiative for an “all-inclusive” 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Coach K and company want to involve all 357 Division I teams in the Big Dance. The plan has been met with a lot of skepticism, but the coaches are full steam ahead in supporting it.

This afternoon, Krzyzewski released a statement explaining he and his colleagues’ decision-making process regarding the expanded tournament. Essentially, because this will be an unprecedented season, the ACC coaches want the NCAA Tournament to be an “unprecedented opportunity.”

“In the ACC, we believe in the importance of celebrating our game,” Coach K said. “There is no better way to do that than involving every team in the most prestigious basketball tournament on the planet.

“This is not a regular season. It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative.”

Statement from Coach K on NCAA Tournament Expansion Concept pic.twitter.com/aGGrrXofCr — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 9, 2020

Mike Krzyzewski on the ACC’s NCAA tournament proposal: pic.twitter.com/ctVPQVqrbZ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 9, 2020

In all likelihood, this proposal will not be approved. It does make for some fun discussion right now though.

Most importantly, there has to be some type of 2021 March Madness. The NCAA can’t afford to miss out on the event two years in a row, and we’d hate to think of what would happen if the Big Dance was canceled once again.