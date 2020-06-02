Coach K Releases Statement On George Floyd, What’s Happening In America

Tensions are escalating across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the latest prominent coach to release a statement addressing the tragedy and the ensuing reaction.

Protests have broken out across the country in major cities including New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles following Floyd’s death. The movement has sparked a major outreach from several popular sports icons. Many have spoken out, with some players even joining in on protests.

Coach K is the latest to share his thoughts on the matter. The beloved Duke head coach is “angry” and “frustrated” by the injustices facing the black community.

Coach K’s full message can be found in the tweet below:

The Duke head coach also encouraged for all to seek “understanding” and “listen” to those who are facing oppression within the black community.

“Before we can get answers, we have to understand at a new level,” Coach K said. “And to understand, we must listen. Listen and not judge. We need to stand up for what is right, and we must no longer tolerate racism and social injustice in our country.”

Coach K’s message is going viral on Monday evening. The Duke head coach is using his widespread platform for the best during this turbulent time.