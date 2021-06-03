Coach K Explains Timing Of Jon Scheyer Head Coach Decision

Mike Krzyzewski addressed the media for the first time since it was revealed that he would retire following the Duke Blue Devils 2021-2022 season. In a press conference on Thursday, he addressed a wide variety of topics about his decision and also spoke about the program’s future.

Duke named current associate head coach Jon Scheyer as the successor soon after reports came out about Krzyzewski retirement. The 33-year-old Blue Devils alum will inherit one of the most storied programs in college basketball and will have massive shoes to fill.

However, Coach K expressed the utmost confidence in Scheyer in a press conference on Thursday. He also shared that he felt it was important to announced his successor before his final season in order to be transparent with recruits and to help ease the stress of the transition.

“I think it’s especially important, especially with the start of recruiting … where there’s complete transparency and clarity, with the future of this year and after,” Krzyzewski said of announcing Scheyer as the next head head coach, per The Athletic’s Brendan Marks.

“If you don’t have anybody who can take control, you’re in trouble. We do.”

Krzyzewski, 74, clearly put a lot of thought into Duke’s future, and for good reason. Coach K will always be remembered for establishing the Blue Devils as a national powerhouse but he clearly wants that tradition to continue long after he’s gone.

Before ending his press conference on Thursday, Krzyzewski wanted to assure loyal Duke fans that he would give it his all this upcoming year.

“I want to thank my family. They are with me every step of the day … A message to our students, come back in August, man. We’re gonna be ready,” Krzyzewski said in closing, per Marks. “ Let’s see what the hell happens.”

Coach K will begin his final season at Duke on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic against Kentucky.