Coach K Says There’s Only 1 Reason For His Retirement

Duke basketball's Coach K speaking to the media.LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils answers questions at the press conference following their game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is aiming to ride off into the sunset when he retires at the end of the 2021-22 season. First, Coach K will field plenty of questions about his retirement decision.

He met with the media on Thursday to discuss his upcoming retirement. He says that it has nothing to do with his health. Instead, he just felt like it was the right time to call it a career.

“Mickie and I have decided the journey is gonna be over in a year,” Krzyzewski said on Thursday, via ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “And we’re going to go after it as hard as we possibly can.”

Duke missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season. The Blue Devils will try and get back to a championship level this upcoming season for Krzyzewski’s final ride.

Duke basketball has already found Mike Krzyzewski’s successor. Longtime assistant Jon Scheyer will take over the program in 2022.

Scheyer’s strength is found in the recruiting world. He’s persuaded plenty of blue-chip prospects to join the Blue Devils over the years. His ability to keep recruiting at a high level will be pivotal for Duke basketball.

Krzyzewski, meanwhile, wants his final season to be one of his best. That’ll prove difficult. He’ll be bombarded with a farewell tour this season, which could prove a major distraction to both his staff and players.

Regardless, the college basketball legend deserves the farewell tour he’ll experience later this year and early in 2022. We’ll have to wait and see whether the Blue Devils can couple a strong season with Coach K’s send-off.

[Jeff Borzello]


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.