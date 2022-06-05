Coach K Speaks Out: College Basketball World Reacts

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Coach K might be retired, but that isn't stopping the legendary Duke basketball coach from speaking out on topics that matter to him.

This week, the longtime Duke Blue Devils head coach spoke out following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Coach K is calling on politicians to do more.

“You shouldn’t vote for the party, you should vote for the people that you serve,” Krzyzewski said Thursday night. “And you should have the guts, the courage, and it’s your duty. It’s your duty to do that. We are not doing that duty at the national level when our country is suffering greatly from it.”

Coach K's comments were highlighted by Josh Stein of North Carolina.

"Coach K is right. We must elect legislators who will take action to combat gun violence. Ask your candidates if they support background checks and red flag laws? If not, vote for the one who will!" the North Carolina attorney general tweeted.

"Not K’s biggest fan, but I applaud him for using his celebrity on this issue," one fan admitted.

"Holy crap. I agree with Coach K. And he’s a Republican," another fan tweeted.

"This is one thing I can agree with from Coach K. Thank you!" one fan added.

Coach K might be retired, but don't expect him to go away anytime soon.