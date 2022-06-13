Coach K's Grandson Announces Transfer Commitment

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Michael Savarino #30 of the Duke Blue Devils is presented with an award during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Duke basketball transfer Michael Savarino, the grandson of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, has announced his new destination.

Savarino committed to NYU tonight on social media. The former Blue Devils walk-on should have an opportunity for increased playing time with the Violets in the Division III University Athletic Association conference.

"Committed. Let's rock! #WeAreNYU," Savarino wrote in his announcement tweet.

The 6-foot Savarino spent the last three seasons playing for his grandfather. He appeared in two games for the Blue Devils in 2020-21 and 11 this past year.

Savarino averaged 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds per game in 2021-22, hitting three-pointers in four games, including the ACC Tournament Championship Game loss to Virginia Tech.

Unfortunately, his most prominent moment came in November when he was charged with DWI. Krzyzewski called the matter "a violation of our standards" and suspended his grandson for multiple games.

Savarino ended his Duke career on a high note though, when he was presented with the Elite 90 Award at the Final Four in New Orleans. He earned the honor with a 3.82 GPA.

"It means the world," Savarino said, via NCAA.org. "It shows that Duke basketball isn't just about basketball, especially with this being coach's last year. It's family ties.

"I spend a lot of time in the gym, but I spend more time in the books. I guess that shows."