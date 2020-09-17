Decision Made On College Basketball’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

The Battle 4 Atlantis has emerged as one of the premier college basketball events every fall. This year’s tournament, headlined by Duke is canceled, as you may expect. However, according to reports, the field will remain intact and play a tournament in a different, much less tropical location.

On Wednesday, the NCAA made a decision on the start of upcoming college hoops season. Things will officially tip off on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, when many campuses that have students right now will be clearing out for the semester.

It is still very unclear what this means for teams’ schedules going forward. Typically, college basketball season starts towards the beginning of November, so a number of things have to be moved around for teams. The Battle 4 Atlantis will reportedly happen, but in a very different place than normal.

As was previously reported, the tournament will be played in Sioux Falls, SD. The tournament will be played at Sanford Pentagon, home of the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. Today, the tournament made the announcement official. Via college hoops insider Jon Rothstein:

Source: The Battle 4 Atlantis has sent out a press release saying that its 2020 event has been cancelled, but the event will still be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls & not in the Bahamas. Field is Duke, OSU, Memphis, WVU, Wichita St, Utah, Texas A&M, & Creighton. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 17, 2020

The wording there is weird, but in any event, there will be a tournament between some of the top teams in the country in Sioux Falls, including Duke, Ohio State, and Memphis basketball. The technical “Battle 4 Atlantis” event has been canceled, but the field lives on in its new location.

So far, dates for the relocated event are to be determined.

There is still plenty we have yet to learn about college basketball season. NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt has gone on the record to express optimism about having a season and a 2021 NCAA Tournament, after COVID-19 cost us the 2020 edition of the Big Dance. The season may involve some bubble-like environments, and the potential for rapid result daily testing can certainly help.

Hopefully the NCAA has more for us soon, with just over two months until the season is scheduled to begin.

