Three Top-5 College Basketball Teams Lost Twice This Week

If this week of college basketball was a preview of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, it’s going to be a wild March Madness.

The regular season has already been full of crazy upsets. But this week was a whole new level of absolute stunners.

Seven ranked teams lost on Saturday including: No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Butler, No. 12 West Virginia, No. 16 Wichita State, No. 20 Colorado and No. 21 Ohio State.

For Duke, Auburn and Butler, the three top-5 teams all lost twice this week alone.

The Blue Devils suffered defeats against 11th ranked Louisville and unranked Clemson. Auburn lost to unranked Alabama and Florida. Butler fell at the hands of No. 18 Seton Hall and unranked Depaul.

All-in-all, Duke, Auburn and Butler suffered six total losses this week – four of which came against teams that aren’t currently ranked.

No one is safe 😅 The No. 3, 4 and 5 teams all lost TWICE this week pic.twitter.com/IUAdlkoZBh — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 19, 2020

In most recent college basketball seasons, this week’s amount of upsets alone would be considered plenty. But ranked teams losing to unranked opponents has become the trend of the year.

There have been six teams that have ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 this season.

Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas all held the top ranking at one point this season. But each ended up losing after obtaining the No. 1 spot, subsequently losing it.

Gonzaga is now the No. 1 college basketball team in the country. But if the trend of top ranked teams losing continues, the Bulldogs could be in some trouble.

