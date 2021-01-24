College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Controversy

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski made headlines for all of the wrong reasons on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils lost to Louisville, 70-65, falling to 5-5 on the season. Coach K’s team is probably on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. There’s still more than a month left in the regular season, but things are not looking good for the storied men’s basketball program.

That’s not what Coach K is facing criticism for on Sunday morning, though. Instead, Duke’s head coach is being criticized for how he treated a student reporter.

Duke’s head coach appeared to belittle a student reporter for the question he asked following the loss on Saturday night.

This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go. https://t.co/a7sU1UE46a — Jake Piazza (@jake_piazza) January 24, 2021

Coach K is facing major criticism across social media for his answer here, though some are choosing to defend the head coach.

“I don’t know Coach K, but I can’t stand how we have to pretend that many all-time coaches don’t often act like jerks. Just answer the student’s question. It wasn’t that hard,” Andrew Marchand of the New York Post wrote.

I don’t know Coach K, but I can’t stand how we have to pretend that many all-time coaches don’t often act like jerks. Just answer the student’s question. It wasn’t that hard. https://t.co/NmQ7eJTiqs — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 24, 2021

“Coach K going after student reporters for a completely valid question is about the most classless thing I can imagine a coach in his position doing. Well, outside opting out of a season for back surgery, anyway,” Aaron Torres added.

Coach K going after student reporters for a completely valid question is about the most classless thing I can imagine a coach in his position doing. Well, outside opting out of a season for back surgery, anyway https://t.co/pvIgGf298V — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 24, 2021

Not everyone is criticizing Coach K, though. Some are saying that the head coach’s answer to the question was valid.

“It was a pretty dumb, nervous question like you’ve never done this before. It was also very general and not something he can answer in a short time. I thought his was response was perfect. No reason to be discouraged. Take what he said to heart and keep going after your dreams,” one fan wrote.

What do we think – was Coach K’s response valid or not?