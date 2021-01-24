The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Controversy

Mike Krzyzewski reacts to play during NCAA Tournament game.

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski made headlines for all of the wrong reasons on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils lost to Louisville, 70-65, falling to 5-5 on the season. Coach K’s team is probably on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. There’s still more than a month left in the regular season, but things are not looking good for the storied men’s basketball program.

That’s not what Coach K is facing criticism for on Sunday morning, though. Instead, Duke’s head coach is being criticized for how he treated a student reporter.

Duke’s head coach appeared to belittle a student reporter for the question he asked following the loss on Saturday night.

Coach K is facing major criticism across social media for his answer here, though some are choosing to defend the head coach.

“I don’t know Coach K, but I can’t stand how we have to pretend that many all-time coaches don’t often act like jerks. Just answer the student’s question. It wasn’t that hard,” Andrew Marchand of the New York Post wrote.

“Coach K going after student reporters for a completely valid question is about the most classless thing I can imagine a coach in his position doing. Well, outside opting out of a season for back surgery, anyway,” Aaron Torres added.

Not everyone is criticizing Coach K, though. Some are saying that the head coach’s answer to the question was valid.

“It was a pretty dumb, nervous question like you’ve never done this before. It was also very general and not something he can answer in a short time. I thought his was response was perfect. No reason to be discouraged. Take what he said to heart and keep going after your dreams,” one fan wrote.

What do we think – was Coach K’s response valid or not?


