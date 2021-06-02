College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s Coach In Waiting

The major news in college basketball this afternoon is Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s pending retirement. Duke assistant Jon Scheyer is the reported coach-in-waiting.

Scheyer, an All-American and national champion guard for the Blue Devils from 2006-10, has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2014. In 2018, he was promoted to associate head coach.

During his time working under Krzyzewski, Scheyer has built a reputation as a strong recruiter, helping to bring a number of blue-chip prospects to Durham. In January, he made his interim head coaching debut in place of Krzyzewski when the legendary coach missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Reactions to the news about the 33-year-old taking over the reins have been pouring in.

Obviously following Coach K is a tall task especially for someone who has never been a head coach. Having a full season to prepare for the peaceful transfer of power will make things easier for Jon Scheyer. The timing made it more difficult to bring in an outside candidate. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) June 2, 2021

Probably a good time to run this back. Here’s who Jon Scheyer has brought to Duke: Luke Kennard

Jayson Tatum

Frank Jackson

Zion Williamson

Cam Reddish

Joey Baker

Vernon Carey

Matthew Hurt

Mark Williams

Jeremy Roach

DJ Steward

Jalen Johnson

Paolo Banchero

AJ Griffin

Trevor Keels — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) June 2, 2021

In terms of recruiting for #Duke, Jon Scheyer's name definitely rings out with players.

He's built strong bonds for years and there's an excitement from recruits about initial conversations with him specifically. #CoachK — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanSI) June 2, 2021

According to @ByPatForde , it’s pretty much a done deal that Jon Scheyer gets to take over for Coach K. Wow pic.twitter.com/FrAqe8ZqSt — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 2, 2021

A live look at the new Duke coach https://t.co/2YQB0KMNiW — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) June 2, 2021

That’s so dope to see Jon scheyer will be extremely deserving and successful . I’ll never forget how good he was in high school. One of the toughest guys to guard when he played for glen brook north. https://t.co/B1UelVlr6O — Freddie L. Barnes (@Fbeasy) June 2, 2021

Scheyer has been on the coaching staff since 2014. K has been setting the foundation for a while (I bet even while Scheyer was still a player) https://t.co/MxGwa2p9wJ — Anderley Penwell (@anderleytv) June 2, 2021

Jon Scheyer tho?? — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) June 2, 2021

Players really connect with Scheyer. We wrote a piece recently about how connected players feel with Nolan Smith. Scheyer holds the same presence with these guys. They love him. Recruits love him. Is he ready for the leap? I mean, honestly, is anyone ready for this kind of leap? — Brian McLawhorn (@BrianRIVALS) June 2, 2021

Jon Scheyer or whoever the new coach is would be dumb not to bring back the Maryland rivalry. https://t.co/H3JMRPXphK — Jordan Gold (@Jordan_Gold0) June 2, 2021

Following in Coach K’s footsteps is a hell of a way to become an entry-level head coach. Scheyer has a lot of potential and will be well-supported, but there’s no doubt he has his work cut out for him.

In the meantime, Krzyzewski will get a well-deserved sendoff tour during his final season next year.