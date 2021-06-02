The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s Coach In Waiting

Jon Scheyer warming up for Duke.CHAPEL HILL - FEBRUARY 6: Jon Scheyer #30 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the game at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 6, 2008 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The major news in college basketball this afternoon is Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s pending retirement. Duke assistant Jon Scheyer is the reported coach-in-waiting.

Scheyer, an All-American and national champion guard for the Blue Devils from 2006-10, has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2014. In 2018, he was promoted to associate head coach.

During his time working under Krzyzewski, Scheyer has built a reputation as a strong recruiter, helping to bring a number of blue-chip prospects to Durham. In January, he made his interim head coaching debut in place of Krzyzewski when the legendary coach missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Reactions to the news about the 33-year-old taking over the reins have been pouring in.

Following in Coach K’s footsteps is a hell of a way to become an entry-level head coach. Scheyer has a lot of potential and will be well-supported, but there’s no doubt he has his work cut out for him.

In the meantime, Krzyzewski will get a well-deserved sendoff tour during his final season next year.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.