The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s Loss To Miami

Coach K walks onto the floor during a Duke game.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After another loss on Monday, it’s officially panic time in Durham. Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

It’s been a brutal year for the ACC powerhouse and the most recent debacle came on Monday night. Duke lost a nail-biter on the road to a shorthanded Miami team, 77-75. The Hurricanes had just seven players available, but still got past the Blue Devils.

Duke entered the contest as 11-point favorites, but couldn’t hold off the offensive effort from one of the bottom three programs in the conference. Miami scored 44 points in the second half and shot the lights out down the stretch. The Hurricanes ended the game 52.5% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc, capitalizing on subpar Duke defense.

Members of the media couldn’t believe the Blue Devils meltdown as it happened on Monday. In what’s been a disappointing year for Duke and Krzyzewski, tonight’s loss might just take the cake.

The loss will knock the Blue Devils back to 7-6, but perhaps most importantly will make an NCAA tournament berth difficult. Duke boasts no Quad 1 wins and now a pair of Quad 3 losses, which won’t look good in the eyes of the selection committee.

Part of the reason that Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils should be worried is the team’s upcoming schedule. Duke still has to play UVA, Louisville and Syracuse, in addition to a pair of rivalry games with North Carolina. In a weaker ACC, a .500 record won’t get the job done. Combined with a lackluster resume, the Blue Devils will need to pull off an upset or two to earn their spot in late March.

Duke will get it’s first chance to bounce back on Saturday against UNC. If the Blue Devils can’t get a win over their arch-rival, an NCAA tournament bid will move further out of reach.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.