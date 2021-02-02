College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s Loss To Miami

After another loss on Monday, it’s officially panic time in Durham. Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

It’s been a brutal year for the ACC powerhouse and the most recent debacle came on Monday night. Duke lost a nail-biter on the road to a shorthanded Miami team, 77-75. The Hurricanes had just seven players available, but still got past the Blue Devils.

Duke entered the contest as 11-point favorites, but couldn’t hold off the offensive effort from one of the bottom three programs in the conference. Miami scored 44 points in the second half and shot the lights out down the stretch. The Hurricanes ended the game 52.5% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc, capitalizing on subpar Duke defense.

Members of the media couldn’t believe the Blue Devils meltdown as it happened on Monday. In what’s been a disappointing year for Duke and Krzyzewski, tonight’s loss might just take the cake.

Miami (+490 ML) had 7 players for tonight's game and just upset Duke as an 11-point dog… Duke is now 7-6 overall this season and 3-8 ATS 😬 pic.twitter.com/yRZDZPVc9n — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 2, 2021

The four teams who played in the Champions Classic in November — Duke, Michigan State, Kansas, and Kentucky — now have a combined record of 31-28. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 2, 2021

What’s the next step forward for Duke after this? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 2, 2021

The loss will knock the Blue Devils back to 7-6, but perhaps most importantly will make an NCAA tournament berth difficult. Duke boasts no Quad 1 wins and now a pair of Quad 3 losses, which won’t look good in the eyes of the selection committee.

Duke now 7-6, 1-3 away from home with North Carolina (twice), Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse and a game at Georgia Tech, which almost won at Cameron last week. Add in a potential make up with Florida State and the bottom line is, this team ain't making the NCAA Tournament — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 2, 2021

Duke loses at Miami and that’s going to leave a lasting mark. This is a Quad 3 L. Blue Devils are 7-6 w/ 0-3 record in Quad 1 + 2-2 vs. Quad 3 teams. Wright State & Davidson are the only others in the top 90 of the NET w/ zero Q1 wins combined w/ two or more Q3 and/or Q4 losses. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 2, 2021

Part of the reason that Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils should be worried is the team’s upcoming schedule. Duke still has to play UVA, Louisville and Syracuse, in addition to a pair of rivalry games with North Carolina. In a weaker ACC, a .500 record won’t get the job done. Combined with a lackluster resume, the Blue Devils will need to pull off an upset or two to earn their spot in late March.

Duke will get it’s first chance to bounce back on Saturday against UNC. If the Blue Devils can’t get a win over their arch-rival, an NCAA tournament bid will move further out of reach.