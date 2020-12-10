College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K Getting Called Out

Earlier this week, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski made headlines for his comments about the current state of college basketball.

Coach K wondered if playing basketball was the right thing to do with the global pandemic still raging on. The college basketball world criticized Coach K for the interesting timing of his comments.

Instead of voicing concern before the season, he waited until his team was sitting at 2-2 on the season to address his concerns. Surprisingly, one college basketball coach called Coach K out for his comments.

Alabama coach Nate Oats posited: “Do you think Coach K would be saying that if he hadn’t lost those two non-conference games at home?”

Of course, his comments caused quite a stir on social media. Here’s some of the reaction from the college basketball world.

It’s rare that a college basketball coach would publicly question another coach. However, it takes on a completely different meaning when the coach being questioned is one as powerful as Coach K.

He’s a legend in the college basketball world, which makes Oats’ comments interesting to say the least. Not that he’s wrong for questioning Coach K, but the public comments will continue to make headlines.

We doubt this is the last we’ve heard from these two head coaches.