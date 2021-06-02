College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K News

An already super-eventful day for basketball just got five times more incredible with the news that Duke’s Coach K will retire after next season.

College basketball insiders reported on Wednesday that Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the 2021-22 season. He noted that an official announcement will come soon.

As for Coach K’s replacement, assistant Jon Scheyer is expected to be the replacement. A former Duke star, Scheyer has been on Coach K’s staff since 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

The reaction on social media has been nothing short of amazement. Coming on the heels of the massive shakeup in the Boston Celtics front office, people are wondering why all of this has happened on this day.

Coach K had been holding out for several seasons now trying to win another national championship before retiring. That had been his goal since 2015. But, with him turning 75 in February, he has decided it's time. Will be getting a WELL deserved victory tour this season. — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) June 2, 2021

What an offseason. First, Roy. Now, K. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 2, 2021

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, a source confirmed. End of an era in Durham. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 2, 2021

If the 2021-22 season truly is Coach K’s last at Duke, it will mark the end of one of the greatest tenures in college sports history.

Krzyzewski took over as head coach at Duke in 1980 after five decent years at Army. By 1984, the Blue Devils were in the NCAA Tournament and ready to kickstart a run of dominance that would last the better part of 35 years.

Among Krzyzewski’s dozens of accolades are five NCAA championships, 12 Final Four appearances, 27 combined ACC regular season and Tournament titles.

Coach K is a three-time College Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.