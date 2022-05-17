Coach K's Duke Salary Revealed: College Basketball World Reacts

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was unable to win a national title towards the end of his coaching career, but he was paid handsomely by the university.

According to Duke's federal tax filings, Krzyzewski was paid over $12.5 million in 2020-2021.

That's a large sum of money for Krzyzewski to say the least, making him the highest-paid coach in college hoops.

Of course, a large portion of the college basketball world decided to use this report as an opportunity to take a jab at Coach K.

"Listen it was never about the money," Big Cat sarcastically tweeted. "That’s why he turned down NBA jobs. It was about the kids. He would’ve coached for free if they allowed him to."

"That's a lot of money to lose to your rival twice," one fan said.

"But NIL is destroying collegiate athletics," another fan jokingly said.

If Coach K did earn $12.5 million for the 2020-21 season, that would make him the fourth-highest paid coach in American sports that year.

Coach K's salary for his final season won't be available until next year. We're sure fans will be interested to see what that number comes out to.