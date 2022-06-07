Jon Scheyer Makes Big Hire: College Basketball World Reacts

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Duke Blue Devils Associate Head Coach Jon Scheyer and Duke Blue Devils Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke Blue Devils Associate Head Coach Chris Carrawell and and Assistant Coach Nolan Smith look on from the sidelines during the first half of the College Basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on February 26, 2022, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has proved once again that he's ready to lead one of the best basketball programs in the country.

On Tuesday, Scheyer hired former Nike executive Rachel Baker as Duke's general manager.

Baker, who spent years at Nike leading its Elite Youth Basketball event strategy, should really help out Duke's program as it navigates through the NIL era.

Judging by the responses on social media, the college basketball world is on board with this hire.

"I’m the NIL era, every coaching staff should have a general manager," Dan Wolken of USA TODAY Sports tweeted.

"Monster hire for Scheyer," Nick Coffey of 790 KRD said. "Smart move. Duke will continue to get just about any player they want. Gold standard."

"I hate how smart all of Duke’s moves seem lately," one fan said. "Hiring a GM and it being someone with Baker’s experience feels very ahead of the curve like Kentucky back in the early Cal days."

"Scheyer playing chess," another fan wrote.

Duke fans are certainly hopeful this is one of the first of many great hires in the Scheyer era.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see other Power Five programs follow suit in the coming months.