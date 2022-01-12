The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Coach K walks onto the floor during a Duke game.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game.

Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.

This isn’t the first time Scheyer has filled in for his former coach. He did so around this time last season as well, leading the Blue Devils to a comeback win over Boston College.

Overall, tonight should be a nice test for Scheyer, especially considering Duke is coming off a home loss to Miami on Saturday night.

Duke will take on Wake Forest tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The Blue Devils (12-2) will be looking to get back on track after their loss over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the surprising Demon Deacons–13-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play–can send a statement to the rest of the league with a victory over Duke.

