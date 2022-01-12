College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game.

Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.

This isn’t the first time Scheyer has filled in for his former coach. He did so around this time last season as well, leading the Blue Devils to a comeback win over Boston College.

Overall, tonight should be a nice test for Scheyer, especially considering Duke is coming off a home loss to Miami on Saturday night.

Mike Krzyzewski is out tonight against Wake. Coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer gets a tuneup prior to next season. https://t.co/CWC8iKdU1K — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 12, 2022

Jon Scheyer also coached in Duke’s win last year against Boston College. Hope Coach K is feeling better soon, but nice opportunity for the Blue Devils’ coach-in-waiting. https://t.co/TLFHvpnYb6 — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) January 12, 2022

This sucks but a dress rehearsal for Scheyer tonight as the HC. https://t.co/pmKdb6nUN7 — Thomas Eatman (@jteatman) January 12, 2022

Don’t get it twisted, Duke isn’t at any disadvantage here at all. Scheyer knows what he’s doing. You don’t go from newbie on staff to associate head coach as quick as he did if you don’t. https://t.co/n9CMEzMtci — Michael Covil 🌹 (@michaelcovil_) January 12, 2022

Duke will take on Wake Forest tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The Blue Devils (12-2) will be looking to get back on track after their loss over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the surprising Demon Deacons–13-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play–can send a statement to the rest of the league with a victory over Duke.