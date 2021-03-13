College Basketball World Reacts To The Duke Basketball Speculation

Duke basketball isn’t dead, yet. The Blue Devils could somehow sneak their way into the 2021 NCAA Tournament if a couple things go their way.

Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament this past week following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The Blue Devils needed to make a run and win the ACC Tournament to punch a ticket to the Big Dance. Seeing that their tourney run ended prematurely due to a positive test, Duke’s March Madness hopes have dissipated.

The withdrawal from the ACC Tournament seemed to end what was an ugly season for Duke basketball. Athletic director Kevin White even went as far as to release a statement in which he said the withdrawal “will end our 2020-21 season.” All reports indicate Duke is “preparing for its season to be over.”

Rece Davis College GameDay said during Saturday’s show he’s learned that Duke would indeed play in the Big Dance if selected, though. Even if the Blue Devils were chosen as a replacement, they’d suit up and accept an invite.

FWIW Rece Davis just now on GameDay: “College GameDay has learned in the unlikely event that the Blue Devils were selected they would play. And also, it’s pretty unlikely they’d be a replacement team, but if they are they too would serve if necessary in that situation.” — Kelsey Riggs (@kelseyriggs) March 13, 2021

College basketball fans aren’t too excited about the possibility of Duke finding a way into the tourney. The Blue Devils have made themselves the enemy of the general college basketball community.

And just like that the NCAA will put there beloved Duke in the tournament!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/hW6uI90cLb — Papi 🤙 (@ImDaSh_t) March 13, 2021

“If you drop out of the ACC tournament you might have a chance” https://t.co/KdN4PAs9cC pic.twitter.com/gAvW0tjtL3 — Brandon Bradford (@BBradford23) March 13, 2021

Duke being invited for the tournament certainly wouldn’t be for basketball reasons, so they better not be invited. https://t.co/6kniExccXX — David Gough (@DGough94) March 13, 2021

Don’t get too upset just yet. Duke’s season is probably over.

The Blue Devils will discover their 2021 NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday. CBS will air the Selection Show on at 6 p.m. ET.