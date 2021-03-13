The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Duke Basketball Speculation

Duke basketball isn’t dead, yet. The Blue Devils could somehow sneak their way into the 2021 NCAA Tournament if a couple things go their way.

Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament this past week following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The Blue Devils needed to make a run and win the ACC Tournament to punch a ticket to the Big Dance. Seeing that their tourney run ended prematurely due to a positive test, Duke’s March Madness hopes have dissipated.

The withdrawal from the ACC Tournament seemed to end what was an ugly season for Duke basketball. Athletic director Kevin White even went as far as to release a statement in which he said the withdrawal “will end our 2020-21 season.” All reports indicate Duke is “preparing for its season to be over.”

Rece Davis College GameDay said during Saturday’s show he’s learned that Duke would indeed play in the Big Dance if selected, though. Even if the Blue Devils were chosen as a replacement, they’d suit up and accept an invite.

College basketball fans aren’t too excited about the possibility of Duke finding a way into the tourney. The Blue Devils have made themselves the enemy of the general college basketball community.

Don’t get too upset just yet. Duke’s season is probably over.

The Blue Devils will discover their 2021 NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday. CBS will air the Selection Show on at 6 p.m. ET.


