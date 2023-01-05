College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils directs is team against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 86-67. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes.

We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.

As you'd expect, the college basketball world had a lot to say about Duke's first-half performance.

One fan sarcastically tweeted, "Hate to see it."

"Coach K must be going nuts," another fan said.

"Duke having a tough time without that patented Coach K whistle," a North Carolina fan wrote.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach has struggled mightily against NC State. He'll need to snap out of this shooting funk if the Blue Devils are going to mount a comeback.

As for NC State, Terquavion Smith has been leading the charge on offense.

The second half of the Duke-NC State game will be available on the ACC Network.