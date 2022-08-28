College Volleyball Player Releases Statement On Racist Incident

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 24: Duke players huddle between points during the Duke Blue Devils game versus the North Carolina Tar Heels on November 24, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC in a Division I women's college volleyball match. Duke won 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-20). (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson released a statement on the racist incident during a match against BYU.

Richardson, who was called the N-word during a match against the Cougars, has released a statement on Twitter.

"No athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions," said Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's team.

"This is not the first time this has happened in college athletics and sadly it likely will not be the last time," Richardson added. "However, each time it happens we as student athletes, coaches, fans, and administrators have a chance to educate those who act in hateful ways."

BYU banned a fan from all athletic events on campus on Saturday.

Richardson said she won't let this incident stop her from moving forward.

"Although the heckling eventually took a mental toll on me, I refused to allow it to stop me from doing what I love to do and what I came to BYU to do: which was to play volleyball," Richardson said. "I refused to allow those racist bigots to feel any degree of satisfaction from thinking that their comments had 'gotten to me.' So, I pushed through and finished the game.

"Therefore, on behalf of my African American teammates and I, we do not want to receive pity or to be looked at as helpless. We do not feel as though we are victims of some tragic unavoidable event. We are proud to be young African American women; we are proud to be Duke student athletes, and we are proud to stand up against racism."