Dan Dakich Has A Blunt Message For Coach K’s Critics

Duke’s Coach K has taken a lot of heat this weekend for how he treated a student-reporter following a tough loss to Louisville on Saturday. But ESPN’s Dan Dakich has a message for his critics.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Dakich decried seeing people in the media “whine” over how Coach K acted. He feels that the reaction to Coach K’s behavior is “‘on brand’ for our most whiney and worst.”

Dakich went on to post that it “makes (zero) sense” that coaches and players have to explain themselves to the media, who he feels don’t understand what they go through. He later retweeted a person who feels that coaches shouldn’t have to coddle the people who interview them.

He also dismissed arguments that Coach K and others are paid to answer questions. His main argument seems to be that Coach K and others are “paid to win.”

Watching media whine about Coach K is totally,as the kids say, “on brand” for our most whiney and worst… — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) January 24, 2021

The logic of post game press conference

– Coach, staff and players work all year to play games..practice, individual work, scouting etc..

– After a game win or lose the coach and player must explain himself to a group that literally has no clue about any of it

– Makes 0 sense — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) January 24, 2021

And he dealt with it…this guy Brent and others thinking its a “totally legit question” is the perfect example of media guy not understanding the game..clearly wasn’t “legit” to K

Make no mistake Coach K & all coaches aren’t paid to handle questions..they are paid to win https://t.co/1RvJhusRLy — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) January 24, 2021

There’s certainly a chicken-egg debate to be had over who provides the most value: The team that plays the game, or the media that broadcasts and amplifies it to viewers.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that Coach K acted like a jerk when dealing with that student-reporter. If any of Coach K’s players had acted like that, he likely would have disciplined the player.

The Blue Devils will be back at Cameron Indoor Stadium for four of their next five games. Perhaps Coach K will issue an apology of sorts over the next few days.