Dick Vitale Has Warning For Those Counting Out Blue Bloods

The NCAA Tournament is only a few weeks away but a few blue bloods like Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State have a lot of work to do if they hope to get in on Selection Sunday. However, Dick Vitale believes those teams can’t be counted out.

In a Twitter video on Wednesday, Dickie V pointed out that Kentucky’s only path to March Madness is winning the SEC Tournament. He believes that they’re not only capable, but firmly believes that they will run the table.

“About two weeks ago, there was no way in the world you’d mention an NCAA Tournament with the names Michigan State, Duke, and Kentucky,” Vitale said. “But you better start thinking about them. In Kentucky’s case, obviously they’ve got to win the SEC Tournament. You know what? They’re capable. There’s no doubt whatsoever they can run that table in the tournament and get to the big big tournament. Never count a guy like John Calipari out.”

Dickie V said the same of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Duke’s Coach K. His mantra is clear: Never count them out.

“Never count a guy like Michigan State’s Tom Izzo out,” Vitale said. “Tom Izzo, yesterday, had a great win over Illinois. Tremendous basketball team… Again, you don’t count out a guy like Tom Izzo.”

“What about Duke? Duke with a win over Virginia. They come back and blow out Syracuse. Situation is again, with that coach, pretty good isn’t he? Coach K, never count him out.”

That’s a lot of people we can’t count out.

All three of those teams have difficult paths ahead of them to get into the NCAA Tournament. Duke and Michigan State can conceivably get in with strong finishes to their regular seasons.

Kentucky is pretty much out unless they run the table in the SEC Tournament.

Will any or all of those teams hear their names called on Selection Sunday?