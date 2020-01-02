Dick Vitale Names His Top 5 Players Of The Decade

The end of a decade and start of the 2020s has many reminiscing of the greatest sports memories and players of the past 10 years. It’s been a remarkable decade of sporting brilliance across the country.

The legendary Dick Vitale knows college basketball nearly better than anyone. He’s spent countless hours over his career analyzing the game he loves.

With the past decade in the books, Vitale recently named his top five college basketball players of the decade. His list offers no real surprises.

Zion Williamson – Duke Anthony Davis – Kentucky Buddy Hield – Oklahoma Kemba Walker – UConn Trey Burke – Michigan

It’s tough to argue against any of Vitale’s selections. But one could question the order in which the players are ranked.

Williamson garnered the most attention for a college basketball player in a very long time. He was absolutely dominant on the court. But during his one season with the Blue Devils, Duke failed to reach Final Four in that season’s NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky’s Davis has more accolades and many argue he was a more dominant college basketball player. The Wildcats’ forward won Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player of the 2012 NCAA Tournament to go along with a national championship during his time with Kentucky.

The other three players on Vitale’s list – Hield, Walker and Burke – are certainly deserving of the recognition. But once again, Davis, not Williamson, is probably more deserving of the top spot.