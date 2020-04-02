Dr. Fauci Is Appearing On Coach K’s Radio Show Today

Today’s episode of Basketball and Beyond with Coach K will feature a very important guest. Mike Krzyzewski will be one-on-one with Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Last Thursday, Dr. Fauci sat down with NBA superstar Steph Curry to talk about COVID-19 and its affect on our society. Former president Barack Obama was one of the many people that watched the interview on Instagram Live.

Fauci and Krzyzewski will discuss similar topics on Basketball and Beyond with Coach K. It’s a smart move by Coach K to use his platform as a way to inform his audience just how serious these latest health concerns are.

The interview is scheduled to air on SiriusXM channel 30 at 6 p.m. ET today. It’ll be the final edition of Basketball and Beyond with Coach K for this season.

Dr. Fauci is the guest on the next “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K”. He’s been really proactive about getting on as many platforms as possible. https://t.co/WaEHSK8NVD — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) April 2, 2020

Coach K’s show is usually available for subscribers only, but non-subscribers can listen to this particular interview without paying any fee.

In addition to being one of the main experts regarding this virus outbreak, Dr. Fauci is also very familiar with Duke University. He received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Duke back in 1995.

For those interested in listening to this interview, make sure to set your alarm for 6 p.m. ET.