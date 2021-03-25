Duke 4-Star Freshman Announces He’s Transferring

The 2020-21 season wasn’t exactly a banner year for the Duke Blue Devils. But after losing out on a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament, Duke appears to have lost something else important: A four-star freshman.

On Thursday, Duke basketball announced that Jaemyn Brakefield is entering the transfer portal. Brakefield offered his thanks to the program for giving him an opportunity while Coach K wished him luck and “a bright future.”

“We support the decision made by Jaemyn and his family,” Coach K said in a statement. “He was a terrific representative of our program and we wish him all the best as he continues his academic and athletic pursuits. Jaemyn has a bright future ahead of him and we will miss him.”

Brakefield was the No. 42 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 per 247Sports. He was the No. 6 power forward in the nation and the No. 1 prospect from the state of West Virginia.

As a freshman though, Brakefield found time on the court hard to come by. In 22 games he averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

NEWS: Jaemyn Brakefield to enter transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/Go2ae1R5kY — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 24, 2021

Duke went 11-11 in the regular season but got some solid momentum in the ACC Tournament. Unfortunately, their season was cut short due to a positive COVID-19 test that kept them from contending for the ACC crown and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

They were ultimately excluded from the NCAA Tournament, missing it for the first time since 1995.

Luckily for Duke, Coach K always has a strong recruiting cycle and 2021 appears no different.

Jaemyn Brakefield will find a new place to call home eventually and Duke will be ready to get back in the Tournament in 2022.